Suspect charged with using 'honouring soldiers in Gaza' to defraud businesses

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported on what it called a "large-scale fraud" committed in the name of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers. A suspect in Jerusalem was arrested and indicted in what police described as "sophisticated fraud crimes" with an estimated value of half a million Shekels, while" cynically exploiting the public's desire to help soldiers during war."

The suspect allegedly placed an order for dozens of pizzas from a pizzeria he said were for IDF soldiers in recognition of their activities as part of the "Iron Swords" war, for which he paid with a credit card. He also sent his own delivery man to pick up the pizzas and charged cash to the card that he said would go to the soldiers. The cash was given to the delivery man.

Unfortunately for the business, the credit card used was fraudulent.

The police said investigators traced and located dozens of additional cases of fraud committed in the same manner that occurred in Jerusalem and in various places throughout the country.

The findings of the police investigation revealed that the accused fraudulently obtained credit card information from businesses and innocent citizens, posing as a representative of the various credit companies.

The indictment filed against the unidentified suspect (48) includes many cases and accusations of receiving something fraudulently under aggravating circumstances. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor