Suspect in Jerusalem car ramming of police officer arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem Police officers arrested a resident of eastern Jerusalem suspected of hitting a police officer during a traffic enforcement operation in the Atarot area in northern Jerusalem and fleeing the scene on foot.

The driver's vehicle aroused the suspicion of the police operating the traffic enforcement and they acted to stop it.

At a certain point, the vehicle's driver began to flee the scene, accelerating in a reckless and dangerous manner, hit a police officer who was operating at the location, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot.

As a result of the incident, the officer was slightly injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital. Central Unit traffic police together with additional forces that arrived quickly at the sceneand began what the police described as "extensive searches" for the suspect and, within a short time, a suspect was arrested by police forces along with several additional suspects.

There is no word yet if this was a terror attack or a criminally motivated one. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor