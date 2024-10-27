Suspected terror attack: At least 24 injured as truck strikes bus in Tel Aviv area

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 27 (ANI/TPS): At least 24 people were injured when a truck struck a bus in the area of Glilot north of Tel Aviv in a suspected terror attack on Sunday morning. Numerous victims are still trapped beneath the truck.

An initial investigation indicates that the bus arrived at a stop by an army base to drop off passengers when it was hit by the truck. Police sources said the truck drivera resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Qalansawewas shot and killed by a civilian at the scene after exiting the vehicle while reportedly holding a knife.

Many of the victims were said to be elderly retirees on their way to a nearby museum.

Magen David Adom responders said they were providing medical treatment and transported 10 injured individuals to the Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals in Tel Aviv. Two were in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and four in mild condition.

The Mossad headquarters and several army intelligence units targeted by Hezbollah missile attacks located in the area. (ANI/TPS)

