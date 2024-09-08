Suspicious bag found near Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally site in Islamabad, security heightened

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : Police discovered a suspicious bag, near the site of a major political rally in Islamabad on Sunday in Sangjani, Islamabad, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is gathering to showcase its political strength, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a bomb disposal squad was called in to inspect the bag and security has been heightened at the rally venue to prevent any potential threats.

The party's leadership has already visited the venue, and preparations are complete. The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement, as per ARY News.

PTI leadership has instructed the MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders from nearby constituencies to attend the rally with at least 500 workers, while those from distant areas are expected to bring 150 workers.

According to ARY News, members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad.

Leaders from Rawalpindi, Murree, Hazara, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are expected to bring additional workers to the event.

As per instructions from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Umar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee, the attendees are required to reach the meeting venue by 2 pm

Authorities have imposed strict security measures in Islamabad, sealing off all entry and exit points to the Red Zone ahead of a major political rally, allowing only authorized individuals to enter through Margalla Road.

Containers have been placed at the Sangjani area, blocking the GT Road in both directions. The motorway's entry point to Islamabad at the 26th toll plaza has also been closed.

Furthermore, containers have been placed at the Khanh Pul area on the expressway, causing heavy traffic jams on the Islamabad-Rawat stretch. The expressway from Rawat to Islamabad has been completely closed.

The Murree Road has been blocked using containers in the Faizabad area. The route from Rawat T-Chowk to Rawalpindi has also been blocked with containers, and the Faizabad interchange has been completely sealed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor