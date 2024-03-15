Swami Brahmaviharidas meets PM Modi, thanks him for overseeing BAPS Hindu Temple project

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Seer Swami Brahmaviharidas met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday, thanking him for overseeing the BAPS Hindu Temple project from its inception to completion in Abu Dhabi.

"On behalf of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the entire BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and the community at large of the UAE, Swami Brahmaviharidas met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at his residence at 11 AM," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha informed through an official statement.

Swami Brahmaviharidas gave a brief report of the temple after its inauguration while expressing his gratitude to PM Modi and presenting him with a garland that had been specially blessed by Mahant Swami Maharaj, accompanied by special prayers for the former's health and well-being, and, for him to lead India for many more years to come, according to the statement.

"While expressing gratitude to the Rulers of the UAE for their largeheartedness and support, the Prime Minister appreciated the swamis and volunteers of the BAPS Sanstha for their time, selfless service, and immense dedication put behind the creation of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi. He stated: 'Our culture, our country, and humanity shall remain thankful for the harmony the BAPS Hindu Mandir is spreading'," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha added in its statement.

Further, according to the statement, the BAPS Hindu Temple has received overwhelming warmth from the UAE community and visitors from around the world, welcoming 65,000 visitors on its first public Sunday. The temple has been consistently attracting thousands of people daily, who patiently line up in an orderly manner to offer prayers.

The temple has been the venue for celebrating festivals, such as Maha Shivaratri, with plans to continue embracing such vibrant festivals, rituals, and traditions, according to the statement.

On March 1, the BAPS Hindu temple, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi during his visit to Abu Dhabi, opened to devotees across the world.

PM Modi opened the grand Hindu temple, the first in Abu Dhabi, on February 14. UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, was also present at the inauguration event.

The first traditional Hindu temple in the UAE sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the leadership in the Emirates. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship.

As the temple opened for the general public, a newlywed couple shared their happiness to be there on the first day of their wedding.

"It is a very good opportunity for us to come here and take the blessings of God. It is so peaceful out here," the couple said.

Complimenting the exquisite architectural work at the temple, the couple added, "The architecture is simply incredible. This place is beautiful and we are really happy to be here on the first day of our marriage."

Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

