Swat flood report highlights government failure, demands disciplinary action

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 12 : A recent report by the Provincial Inspection Team has shed light on the government's failures in responding to the Swat flood disaster. The 63-page report, submitted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, highlights serious lapses in preparedness, coordination, and response, ARY News reported

The report identifies several government officials and departments as negligent and recommends disciplinary action against them. Acting on the report, the Chief Minister has approved disciplinary measures and instructed the relevant departments to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible within 60 days.

The departments involved, including the District Administration, Irrigation, Local Government, and Rescue 1122, have been directed to take corrective actions. They have 30 days to implement new protocols and regulatory frameworks to prevent similar disasters in the future, as per ARY News.

A comprehensive framework for river safety and building regulations will also be prepared within the same timeframe. To oversee the implementation of the report's recommendations, an oversight committee headed by the Chief Secretary will be formed.

The committee will convert recommendations into actionable KPIs, submit monthly progress reports to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, and integrate river safety modules into the next monsoon contingency plan. It will also oversee the fast-track implementation of measures to enhance Rescue 1122's capacity. Meanwhile, the Information, Relief, and Tourism Departments will launch large-scale public awareness campaigns across the province.

According to ARY News, key findings from the report reveal that advisories from the PDMA and District Administration were not effectively implemented, while poor coordination among police, revenue, irrigation, rescue, and tourism police exacerbated the situation.

The early warning system was inactive, delaying flood communication. Building regulations and encroachment policies were unclear, and hotel owners failed to inform tourists of hazards. Rescue 1122 faced delays due to inadequate staff and equipment.

The report highlighted several key issues that contributed to the disaster, including the absence of clear departmental responsibilities for riverbank safety and poor enforcement of regulations.

In response to the incident, the government launched a province-wide crackdown on illegal riverbank encroachments. Over the past 10 days, authorities have sealed 127 illegal buildings and demolished constructions on 682 kanals of land. Additionally, encroachments on 1,874 kanals were identified, and 1,019 kanals were cleared.

The government has also taken steps to demarcate riverbeds, marking 609 km and installing 174 barriers to prevent further encroachments.

To improve river safety, the Chief Minister approved a River Rescue Plan, which includes the construction of 36 prefabricated rescue stations, the procurement of modern rescue equipment, and the establishment of 70 compact rescue stations.

Further, a digital monitoring system will be set up to enhance coordination between Rescue 1122 and the district administration

