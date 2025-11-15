Sweden: 3 killed as empty double-decker bus rams Stockholm bus stop; driver arrested

Stockholm [Sweden], November 15 : At least three people died in Stockholm after a double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed into a bus stop on Friday (local time), local police said, Deutsche Welle reported.

According to police, three people were injured in the crash, and two of them were taken to the hospital for further treatment, as per DW.

Acting swiftly, local police arrested the driver soon after the accident on the orders of the public prosecutor on charges of manslaughter. The charge was later dropped after authorities said there was no sign that the crash was deliberate.

DW reported that police later said there was "no indication that the incident was intentional" and that the "crime classification is causing death and causing bodily harm."

The investigation has now been shifted to charges of causing death and causing bodily harm.

Authorities have not yet shared details about the victims.

The accident occurred around 3 pm on Valhallavagen, a major road near the Royal Institute of Technology. Emergency teams cordoned off the area as police, ambulance crews and rescue workers carried out operations at the site.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reacted to the incident on X, saying his thoughts were with the victims and their families. He also urged people in the area to cooperate with emergency workers as they continue their work.

He wrote in an X post, "I have received the tragic news that several people have lost their lives and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm. People who may have been on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home"

"We do not yet know the cause of this, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those who have been affected and their loved ones. Police, ambulance, and rescue services now have a very difficult and important job to do. I urge everyone to show consideration and understanding for their tasks, " he added.

