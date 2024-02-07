Sweden closes Nord Stream gas pipelines probe

Stockholm, Feb 7 Swedish prosecution authority announced on Wednesday that its investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipelines explosions under the Baltic sea is closed, without any result.

"The investigation into gross sabotage against the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 is closed," Swedish Public Prosecution Authority said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported gas from Russia to Germany were ruptured by a series of explosions in September 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor