Sweden Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, Multiple Injured in Uppsala Attack

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at a hair salon near Vaksala Square in central Uppsala on Tuesday, according to local media reports. According to the reports, the shooter fled the scene on a scooter and remains at large. A murder investigation is underway. Police responded to reports of gunfire, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation involving a police helicopter.

The shooting took place as residents gathered to celebrate the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival, a major event in Sweden that brings large crowds into public areas.

According to the reports, train services into and out of Uppsala were temporarily suspended between 5.30 pm and 6 pm local time as a precautionary measure.

This marks the second major mass shooting in Sweden in 2025. In February, ten people were killed in an attack at an adult education centre in Örebro. That incident prompted renewed calls for stricter gun control laws from Sweden’s right-wing government.