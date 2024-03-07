Sweden officially joins NATO, becoming alliance's 32nd member amid Ukraine war

Washington, DC [US], March 7 : Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Sweden joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and became the newest and 32nd member of the military organisation.

Sweden officially joined NATO on Thursday after Russia's invasion of Ukraine spurred it to rethink its defense policy and abandon its long held position of neutrality, CNN reported.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson formally handed over accession documents to the US State Department in Washington, DC, the final step of a months-long process to gain the approval of all members to allow his country to become the alliance's 32nd member.

According to the report, the documents are put into a vault at the State Department, which serves as the treaty depositary for NATO.

"With receipt of this instrument of accession let me be the very first to welcome Sweden as a party to the Washington Treaty and the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said alongside Kristersson.

Kristersson thanked his allies for welcoming Sweden into the bloc.

"We will strive for unity, solidarity and burden-sharing, and will fully adhere to the Washington Treaty values: freedom, democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. Stronger together," he said in a statement.

Sweden's bid to join the bloc was for months obstructed by Turkey and Hungary, which enjoy friendly relations with Moscow and delayed ratifying Sweden's accession.

Additionally, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg marked the inclusion as 'historic' and said that after 200 years of non-alignment, Sweden now enjoys protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies' freedom and security.

"This is a historic day. Sweden will now take its rightful place at NATO's table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions. After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies' freedom and security. Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defence industry. Sweden's accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure. Today's accession demonstrates that NATO's door remains open and that every nation has the right to choose its own path," he said in an official statement.

He also shared that Sweden's flag will be raised alongside those of the other 31 Allies in a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday (11 March 2024), and simultaneously at NATO commands across Europe and North America.

