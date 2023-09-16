Swedish woman falls in love with Pakistani man, flies to KP to marry him

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : In yet another online love story, a Swedish woman travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to marry her Pakistani lover, ARY News reported.

Thanyarat Yantasath (44) arrived in Swat area of Allabad Charbagh to visit her 23-year-old lover Ahmed Shah.

Following their online friendship, the Swedish woman moved to Swat after falling in love with Ahmed Shah, an English bachelor's student, as reported by ARY News, a Pakistani news channel.

The Swedish woman, Yantasath, who converted to Islam, married Ahmed Shah, and the two of them relocated to Islamabad together.

Earlier, a Pakistan national Seema Haider, who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, who stays in Greater Noida, was arrested by the Noida police.

Earlier, reacting to the illegal cross-over of Seema Haider into India, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the matter was 'under investigation', adding that she was presented before the court and was granted bail.

“We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail," the official spokesperson of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said at a press briefing on July 20.

