Switzerland Bar Blast: Several Killed and Injured After Explosion in Alpine Ski Resort of Crans Montana on New Year (Watch Video)

Many people were killed and injured after an explosion of unknown origin happened at a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said. Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told AFP, “There has been an explosion of unknown origin." He further added that several people were killed and injured in this blast that took place around 1:30 am (00:30 GMT). The official stated that an explosion happened inside a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year. The videos that have emerged on social media and shared by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

Further investigation is going on, the official said.

Valais cantonal police stated that in this explosion many were killed and injured, though the authorities have not yet released an official toll. Emergency services are present on the site. Multiple ambulances were deployed and Air-Glaciers helicopters were mobilised for rescue and evacuation operations.

The explosion occurred at the basement of the Le Constellation, which is open till 2 am daily. The bar has a capacity to hold 400 people. A report from News 18 citing sources in managing the emergency response described the incident as “a major disaster,” adding that the number of victims could be significant.

RTS said investigators are currently not considering the incident a criminal act. While an accidental cause has not been ruled out, the precise source of the explosion and the fire that followed is still unclear. The broadcaster added that the 10:00 am press conference will be the first official appearance of Frédéric Gisler since he took charge as commander of the Valais cantonal police on January 1.