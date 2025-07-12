'Symbol of CCP Oppression': US lawmakers calls for sanctions on Hong Kong police head

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider sanctions against Hong Kong Police Commissioner Joe Chow Yat-ming for his role in suppressing basic freedoms in the city, according to a release by the Select Committee on the CCP.

The letter, released by the SCCCP, highlights alarming developments in Hong Kong under the watch of Commissioner Chow, whom lawmakers accuse of being a central figure in the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) systematic dismantling of democracy. The letter urges the State Department to investigate whether Chow meets the criteria for sanctions under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, and Executive Order 13936.

According to the SCCCP, Commissioner Chow's tenure has been marked by an intensified crackdown on pro-democracy activists, including new charges filed against jailed activist Joshua Wong under the draconian National Security Law. "These developments paint a disturbing picture that the CCP seeks to keep Wong behind bars for life," the letter stated.

The Committee also cited the CCP's brutal suppression of public mourning on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. "Police flooded the streets, intimidating mourners and passersby alike. Numerous individuals were detained for simple gestures such as holding flowers, displaying electric candles, and gathering in a local park," the lawmakers wrote.

The SCCCP noted that Secretary Rubio's March 2025 sanctions against then-Hong Kong Police Commissioner Raymond Siu sent a clear message of U.S. support for the people of Hong Kong. However, they emphasised that Siu's swift retirement and replacement with Chow reflect Beijing's intent to continue its authoritarian agenda unchallenged.

"Unfortunately, CCP-directed officials in Hong Kong continue to undermine its autonomy and freedoms," the Committee added.

The Select Committee on the CCP has committed to monitoring Beijing's escalating repression at home and abroad. "The United States must hold enforcers of tyranny accountable," the Committee wrote, warning that failure to act against figures like Chow emboldens China's authoritarian ambitions globally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor