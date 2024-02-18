Symphony of teamwork, strategy at India-France Naval exercises over Bay of Bengal

New Delhi [India], February 18 : Aircraft of the Indian and French Navies joined forces over the Bay of Bengal and created a symphony of teamwork and strategy.

The Indian Navy shared a post on social media platform X, emphasising the collaboration.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1759044534586191887?s=20

It further stated that the invaluable lessons and experiences shared between the crews will significantly strengthen the bridges of India and France's friendship.

"The invaluable lessons and experiences shared between the crews will significantly enhance the interoperability, strengthening the bridges of friendship between India and France," it added.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1759044539644535008?s=20

Earlier this month, the 17th Indian Navy (IN) and French Navy (FN) held discussions on the ongoing naval activities and new avenues of cooperation including operational, training and Subject Matter Expert exchanges in New Delhi.

The 17th Indian Navy and French Navy staff talks were held from February 6 to 7 in the national capital.

"Broadening the scope of naval engagements, the Staff Talks encompassed fruitful discussions on ongoing naval activities & new avenues of cooperation including operational, training & Subject Matter Expert exchanges," the Indian Navy shared a post on X.

According to the post by the Indian Navy, both sides acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two navies and agreed to enhance collaboration and interoperability in the maritime domain.

The cooperation in the areas of defence and security, and space and civil nuclear matters constitute the principal pillars of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and France are increasingly engaged in new areas of cooperation in bilateral, trilateral and plurilateral formats such as maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, digitalisation, cyber security and advanced computing, counter-terrorism, climate change, renewables and sustainable growth and development among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor