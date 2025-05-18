Synergy in action: Tri-services deliver calibrated blow to Pakistani terror camps in Operation SINDOOR

New Delhi [India], May 18 : In an age of multi-domain warfare, where threats evolve faster than borders shift, India's national security architecture has demonstrated the strength of jointness and strategic foresight, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Operation SINDOOR was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage.

Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm.

In the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure.

These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains, as per Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In every single domain of Operation Sindoor there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments.

The operation unfolded across land, air, and seaa seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan.

It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base, with visual evidence of damage presented during official briefings. The Air Force's robust air defence environment proved pivotal in protecting Indian airspace during retaliatory drone and UAV attacks from across the border.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system and legacy platforms like the Pechora and OSA-AK were deployed effectively in a layered defence grid.

The IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System enabled real-time coordination of air assets, allowing Indian forces to neutralise aerial threats efficiently and maintain net-centric operations throughout the conflict.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army demonstrated its preparedness and effectiveness in both defensive and offensive roles.

The Army's air defence units worked in tandem with the Air Force, deploying a wide array of systems ranging from shoulder-fired MANPADS and LLAD guns to long-range SAMs.

These units were instrumental in countering waves of drones and loitering munitions launched by Pakistan. Despite Pakistan's unrelenting efforts to inflict damage, Indian forces succeeded in ensuring the security of both military and civilian infrastructure.

The Indian Navy played a critical role in asserting maritime dominance during Operation SINDOOR. Operating as a composite networked force, the Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group (CBG) equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters.

This ensured persistent surveillance and real-time identification of threats across the maritime domain. The CBG maintained a powerful air defence shield that prevented hostile aerial incursions, especially from the Makran coast.

The Navy's presence created a strong deterrent and effectively bottled up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard, denying them any operational space. Naval pilots conducted round-the-clock sorties, further demonstrating India's readiness and strategic reach in the region.

The Navy's ability to establish uncontested control over the seas also validated its anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence capabilities in a complex threat environment.

During Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) also played a critical role in thwarting a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF troops noticed suspicious movement in the early hours and swiftly responded, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. In the ensuing encounter, the BSF successfully neutralised at least two infiltrators and recovered arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The operation underscored the BSF's vigilance, operational preparedness, and its crucial role in maintaining border security during heightened tensions.

Operation SINDOOR was thus not just a tactical success but a strategic statement. It demonstrated India's capacity for high-precision, coordinated military action across land, air, and sea. The operation was made possible by years of investment in defence preparedness, unwavering policy, and budgetary support from the government of India.

The message was clear: when appeals to reason and diplomacy are met with continued aggression, a decisive response is both justified and necessary. In sum, Operation SINDOOR will be remembered as a defining moment in India's defence historya symbol of military precision, inter-service cooperation, and national resolve.

It successfully eliminated terror threats, reaffirmed India's regional dominance, and sent a strong message that cross-border terrorism would be met with a calibrated yet firm response.

