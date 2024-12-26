Syria: 14 security force personnel killed in clashes with gunmen

Damascus [Syria], December 26 : Violent clashes erupted in the Syrian village of Khirbet al-Ma'za in the southern countryside of Tartous, resulting in the deaths of 14 Public Security Forces personnel and three militants, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian war monitor.

The conflict began when a patrol team from the General Security Forces, under the Military Operations Department, attempted to apprehend Muhammad Kanjo Hassan, a former regime officer. Resistance from Hassan's followers and local gunmen escalated into a deadly ambush and further clashes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in a statement on Thursday said, "14 members of the Public Security Forces were killed in clashes with gunmen in the village of Khirbet al-Ma'za in the southern countryside of Tartous. Three militants were also killed, in addition to injuries on both sides."

"The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights learned that a patrol from the General Security Forces affiliated with the Military Operations Department was on a mission to arrest an officer in the former regime forces, Muhammad Kanjo Hassan, who held the position of Director of the Military Justice Department and Head of the Field Court from his place of residence in Khirbet al-Ma'za in the Tartous countryside. During the search for him, the wanted man's brother and armed young men from the officer's followers intercepted them and expelled the patrol from the village, set up an ambush for them near the village, and targeted one of the patrol cars," the statement added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights further said that the Military Operations Department sent military reinforcements to arrest the militants in the village, and violent clashes took place with the Military Operations Department elements.

The Syrian Observatory indicated that violent clashes took place between gunmen from the village of Khirbet al-Ma'za in Tartous, and the General Security Forces affiliated with the Military Operations Department. The gunmen targeted a car belonging to the General Security Forces, which led to its burning, amid violent clashes between the two parties, and deaths on both sides.

The Syrian opposition fighters took control of Damascus on December 8, leading to Assad's flight and ending his regime after over 13 years of civil war. Forces loyal to al-Sharaa have established a three-month caretaker government. On the same day, Qatar called for the swift lifting of sanctions on Syria, following the reopening of its embassy in Damascus and a high-level visit that marked a shift in diplomatic relations.

