Syria committed to forging positive relations across region: Interim FM

Damascus, Jan 6 Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani underscored his country's commitment to forging positive foreign relations across the region.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, al-Shibani emphasised that Syria's new administration will adopt foreign policies that differ markedly from those implemented by the previous government.

He made the remarks after talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Qatari Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi in Doha, which al-Shibani described as "thorough and extensive," Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Shibani explained that key strategic issues were discussed and a roadmap for rebuilding Syria and empowering citizens was presented during the talks. "We seek to form a Syrian government representing all segments of society," he said.

He praised Qatar's "prominent role" in supporting Syrians amid the recent unrest and in the current stage of Syria's reconstruction, describing the Gulf nation as a "strategic partner."

Al-Shibani also highlighted Damascus's desire to "mend ties with the Arab and international community," setting aside what he called the "old regime's approach," and stressed that Syria aims for "peaceful and cooperative relations that foster principles of justice, freedom, and equality" for every citizen.

The minister also urged the US to lift sanctions on the Syrian people, which he said primarily slow the pace of building a "new Syria."

Al-Shibani, heading a high-level Syrian delegation that includes Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, arrived in Qatar on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and ways to stabilise Syria amid ongoing regional challenges.

On Friday, in a post on X following his return from a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, al-Shibani announced the plan to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan in the coming week, in an effort to bolster Syria's stability, security, and economic recovery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor