Syria condemns Israeli airstrikes in Sweida amid deadly clashes

Damascus, July 16 Syria's foreign affairs authorities condemned Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian forces in the southern province of Sweida, calling the attacks "a blatant act of aggression."

The foreign affairs authorities said in a statement that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air raids Tuesday on security positions inside and around the city of Sweida, resulting in casualties among the interim government's forces and civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This criminal act constitutes a grave violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law," the statement said. "Israel bears full responsibility for the aggression and its consequences."

The Syrian interim government said it has the "legitimate right to self-defense" and is committed to "protecting all Syrians without exception," with special reference to the Druze community in Sweida.

Addressing the recent days of violence in Sweida among local factions, Bedouin tribal armed groups, and the interim government's security forces, the interim government said it has issued strict orders to protect civilians, restore calm, and preserve the social fabric, calling on the people of Sweida to reject any "foreign plots" or divisive agendas.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Tuesday accused the Syrian interim government's forces deployed to the city of serious human rights abuses in the wake of recent clashes that the SOHR said have killed at least 166 people since Sunday.

The SOHR said the violations, allegedly carried out by units affiliated with Syria's defense and interior authorities, include public humiliation of Druze civilians, looting and destruction of private property, and the burning of homes in villages across Sweida's countryside. The observatory released video footage and images showing what it described as systematic looting and destruction of civilian homes.

Among the 166 reported fatalities were 67 civilians from Sweida, including two women and two children, 78 fighters from the defence authorities, internal security, and Bedouin tribes, as well as 21 individuals, including three women, who were allegedly executed in the field by the interim government's forces, the SOHR said.

The wave of alleged abuses comes amid ongoing unrest in Sweida. Earlier in the day, heavy military vehicles had withdrawn from the city center following a ceasefire deal brokered between the interim government and local elders.

Despite the ceasefire, tension remains high with intensified Israeli strikes and clashes that continued in the city center all Tuesday afternoon.

Long convoys of civilians fleeing the city were seen heading toward rural villages, fearing renewed violence or arbitrary arrests. According to SOHR sources, many families left their homes without a clear destination, heading east and west into Sweida's countryside.

Meanwhile, video footage emerged online showing violations committed by Druze armed men against members of the Syrian forces. In the videos, several members of the Syrian forces were seen stripped of their clothes and being beaten by the armed men.

The violence was initially triggered by the assault and robbery of a Druze youth by armed Bedouins at a makeshift checkpoint in Sweida countryside. In response, Druze fighters kidnapped several Bedouins, igniting days of urban conflict.

