Syria Crisis: India Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Citizens to 'Leave at the Earliest'

The Indian government issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all travel to Syria until further notice. The advisory cites the prevailing situation in the country, which poses substantial risks to travelers.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum, the MEA release added.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday noted the violent escalation in Syria and emphasized that the advisory was issued with the safety of Indian nationals in mind.

The Syrian civil war, which had been largely dormant for years, has flared up again with a violent offensive by rebel forces, CNN reported. Since 2020, front lines have remained relatively static, with rebels confined to parts of Idlib province. However, recent developments saw hundreds fleeing Homs overnight into Friday as anti-regime rebels advanced southward toward Damascus. After seizing Hama on Thursday, the rebels have now targeted Homs, a strategic crossroads city. Its capture would split the territories controlled by President Bashar al-Assad into two, intensifying the conflict.