Syria crisis: Russia expresses 'concern', appeals resolution of issues through political means

Moscow [Russia], December 8 : The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed extreme concern over the events unfolding in Syria and appealed to all parties involved in the negotiations with a strong call to renounce violence and resolve all issues by political means.

Further, the ministry stated that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stepped down and left the country giving instructions to transfer power peacefully.

"We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern. As a result of negotiations between B Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict in the SAR, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully. Russia did not participate in these negotiations. At the same time, we appeal to all parties involved with a strong call to renounce the use of violence and resolve all governance issues by political means," Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In this regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition. We call for respect for the opinions of all ethno-confessional forces of Syrian society, and support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement added.

On Sunday morning, Syrian rebels entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee for an unknown destination, ending his over two-decade rule in the country. The development came hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country.

Noting the situation, the Indian Embassy decided to remain operational in Damascus and is in touch with all Indian nationals, sources said on Sunday.

The sources further stated that all the Indian nationals there are safe and the embassy remains available to assist them in the crisis-hit nation.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian government issued a travel advisory for Syria, "strongly advising Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country until further notice."

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Notably, the civil war in the country that had remained dormant for a few years has resurfaced and within a span of a few weeks, the Syrian rebel groups have taken over several key cities like Aleppo, Homs and Daraa.

