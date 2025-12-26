Syria: Eight killed, 18 injured after explosion at mosque in Homs

Damascus, Dec 26 As many as eight people were killed and 18 others injured after a terrorist explosion at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab district of Syria's Homs on Friday, local media reported citing Syrian Health Ministry.

The victims were taken to the Karam al-Louz Hospital in Homs for treatment, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Interior ministry said that internal security units were sent to the site of the incident. Security personnel cordoned off the mosque while the relevant authorities started an investigation into the incident. Initial investigations have indicated that explosion was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque, SANA reported citing a security source.

On December 22, several people were killed and wounded in Syria's Aleppo, according to Syria's security authorities. The incident took place when a senior Turkish delegation was in Damascus for high-level talks.

According to authorities, forces affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) opened fire on joint security checkpoints after a sudden withdrawal, despite previously reached agreements, Xinhua News Agency reported. The authorities further said that a member of the Internal Security Forces, a soldier, and a several Civil Defence personnel and civilians were injured in the attack.

The SDF stated that two of its members were injured after it came under attack while on duty near the al-Shihan roundabout. It further said that a clearly marked Civil Defence pickup truck carrying four uniformed rescuers also came under fire in Aleppo. Aleppo's Health Directorate said four people were injured in the attack.

The incident occurred when a high-level Turkish delegation, comprising Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, was in Damascus to hold talks with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and senior officials to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and security cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor