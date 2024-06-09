Syrian army announces conditional termination of reserve call-ups, other discharges

Damascus, June 9 The General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces issued an administrative order to end the call-up of reserve officers and terminate the retention and call-up of non-commissioned officers and reserve personnel.

Effective on July 1, 2024, the call-up of reserve officers who have completed one year or more of actual reserve service by June 30, 2024, will be terminated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, the retention and call-up of non-commissioned officers and reserve personnel who have completed six years or more of actual reserve service by the same date will cease. The order also included the discharge of those who have reached the age of 40.

The order specified that the retention and call-up of non-commissioned officers and reserve personnel will end for those who have reached the age of 40 and have completed two years or more of actual reserve service by June 30, 2024.

Subsequent discharges will follow for those who reach the age of 40 and complete two-year service.

This decision represents a change in how reserve forces are managed, due to the changing situation on the ground in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor