Syrian army announces temporary redeployment as rebel militants storm Aleppo, Idlib

Damascus, December 1 The Syrian army announced a temporary redeployment of its forces following intense clashes with militant groups in the northwestern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, according to a statement issued by the Syrian Defence Ministry.

The statement noted that the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied opposition factions had launched a large-scale offensive in recent days. The assault, supported by thousands of foreign fighters, heavy weaponry, and a significant number of drones, targeted multiple fronts over a stretch exceeding 100 kilometres, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dozens of Syrian soldiers have been killed and some others wounded in the fighting, according to the statement.

The ministry said the militant groups had entered large sections of Aleppo neighbourhoods but were prevented from establishing strongholds.

Faced with overwhelming numbers of militants and multiple attacks on fronts, the Syrian army said it had implemented a strategic redeployment to strengthen defensive lines, protect civilians and soldiers, and prepare for a counteroffensive.

"This measure is temporary," the ministry emphasised. "The armed forces will continue operations to repel the militants and restore full state control over the city and its surrounding areas," it added.

On Wednesday, a major rebel offensive rocked the western countryside of Aleppo province, marking the first significant attack since 2016. The assault has involved a coalition of rebel groups, mainly the HTS.

The rebels have employed a combination of ground attacks, car bombings, and shelling to penetrate government-held territory.

On Friday, the rebels successfully stormed parts of Aleppo, after they were driven out of the city in 2016.

In response, the Syrian government, supported by Russia and Iran, launched airstrikes and ground operations to counter the rebel advance.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates that over 270 people, including civilians, have been killed since the start of the offensive.

