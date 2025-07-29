Syrian interim authorities must act with discipline: UN

United Nations, July 29 UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that the Syrian interim authorities must act professionally and with discipline.

"A sovereign Syria must ultimately hold the monopoly on the legitimate use of force and operate under the rule of law," he told the UN Security Council.

Pedersen expressed concern about credible reports of widespread violations and abuses in Sweida, including summary executions and arbitrary killings, kidnappings, destruction of private property and looting of homes. He noted that among the reported perpetrators were members of the Syrian security forces and individuals affiliated with the interim authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Sectarian incitement and abusive conduct particularly during security operations is simply inexcusable. The state has a clear duty to act professionally and with discipline, even when under attack. It must take control of its forces and ensure visible accountability -- key to rebuilding trust, enhancing security, and promoting unity," he said.

Syrians must feel that the state and its forces exist only to protect them, as is the stated policy of the interim president, Pedersen said, adding that "the gap between that policy and reality on the ground must close."

Loyalty to the state "must be earned through a genuine process that builds a representative state, protects the rights of all, and embraces all segments of society as equal," he added.

Referring to the inclusiveness of the political transition, Pedersen said that "many Syrians express concern about centralised power, limited transparency, weak checks and balances, and insufficient means for genuine public consultation, participation and scrutiny," warning of the risk of "deepening feelings of exclusion and undermining belief in the transition."

The UN envoy said that the formation of a People's Assembly is a crucial step in the political transition, and is expected to take place in September.

"It is absolutely vital that all major Syrian groups and components are fully included as electors and candidates," said Pedersen, referring to the importance of women's participation in both sectors.

The UN envoy said that the United Nations "is ready to do all it can to help, working with the authorities and all Syrians," adding that "the Syrian political transition simply cannot fail."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor