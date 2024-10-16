Syrian official calls for lifting of sanctions amid surging refugee arrivals due to Israeli attacks

Damascus, Oct 16 A Syrian official has expressed concern over the prolonged impact of the ongoing Israeli military operation in Lebanon, warning that international sanctions on Syria, coupled with the flow of refugees from Lebanon, would deplete Syria's already strained resources.

"We do not know how long this situation could continue. Therefore, we ask the international community to act immediately to lift the sanctions on Syria and to lift the Caesar Act so that we can receive humanitarian aid, food supplies, and medical supplies," said Alaa al-Sheikh, a member of the executive office in Rural Damascus Province, on Tuesday.

The Caesar Act, a US legislation that sanctions the Syrian government for alleged war crimes against the Syrian population that came into force in 2020, has crippled the country's economy and hindered its ability to address humanitarian needs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Escalating tensions in the region are straining Syria's capacity to respond to its own needs, which has been compounded by the continued inflow of refugees from Lebanon, the official said.

"We cannot deny that Syria, after years of war, has been exhausted."

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Louay Khareta, announced on Tuesday that 20 new shelters have been prepared to receive refugees.

A total of 42,671 free medical services have been provided to individuals arriving from Lebanon as a result of the ongoing Israeli assault, said the Syrian Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry added that the services include general medical care, surgeries, emergency procedures, mental health support, reproductive health services, care for individuals with chronic conditions, as well as necessary vaccinations for children and tetanus shots for women of reproductive age.

According to recent statistics, 386,000 people, including 125,000 Lebanese and 261,000 Syrians, have arrived in Syria from Lebanon since September 24 through border crossings, most of whom gathered in the countryside of Damascus, Homs, and Tartus, with support and aid being provided by the Syrian Red Crescent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor