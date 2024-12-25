Syrian refugees find home and hope in Egypt

Cairo, Dec 25 Ahmed Enaba, a master of Middle Eastern dish Shawarma and a Syrian by birth, embarked on a new chapter in Egypt in 2016 when he opened a restaurant in October City, a bustling hub near Cairo.

His culinary creations, a fusion of Syrian flavours and Egyptian hospitality, quickly won over the local palate, turning his eatery into a cherished community spot.

"I always dream of having my own place," said Enaba, a 32-year-old with a proud gleam in his eyes. "It's truly a blessing to see it come to life here in Egypt."

A militant alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham waged a major military operation from northern Syria on November 27. It swept southwards, captured the capital Damascus, and overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government within 12 days.

Following the recent power shift in Syria, Enaba started to feel the pull of his hometown, Aleppo. But the middle-aged man has already cultivated a deep-rooted life in Egypt, which he holds dear. "This is my home now. I have built a life and a future here," he said.

Yet, his heart remains tethered to Syria, and he envisions a day when he can contribute to its revival by opening a branch of his restaurant in Aleppo once the situation becomes more stable.

"I want to be part of the solution to bring jobs and hope back to my people," he said, his voice resolute. To make that possible, Enaba plans to split his time between Egypt and Syria, nurturing his businesses and contributing to both communities at the same time.

"Egypt has given me so much, but I also want to give back to Syria," he said.

When Enaba first set his foot on Egypt, "the gift of the Nile," he was struck by the generosity of the Egyptian people, who offered him shelter and guidance.

"I was overwhelmed by their kindness," Enaba recalled. "They made me feel like family. I found work quickly, and with the support of the local community and government services, I was able to establish my restaurant."

Enaba said he cherishes the friendships he has forged with Egyptian colleagues and customers, sharing laughter and stories over plates of steaming Shawarma. "I will never forget what the Egyptian people have done for me," he said earnestly.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, Egypt is home to 9 million migrants and refugees, including 1.5 million Syrians, among whom is Khaled Omar, who has been living on the other side of Greater Cairo for 10 years.

Omar, a Syrian tailor with a passion for design, has also carved out a successful life for himself in Egypt. His wedding dress shop, nestled in the bustling downtown area, is a haven of creativity and craftsmanship.

"I pour my heart into every dress," Omar, a 38-year-old father of three, told Xinhua news agency. "Each one is a dream come true."

"Cairo has been good to me. I have built a successful business and a good life here," Omar said.

Still, the latest developments in Syria have rekindled his dream of returning to his beloved hometown of Damascus.

"Damascus is in my blood," he said, his voice filled with yearning. "I can almost smell the scent of my mother's cooking filling our Damascus home."

He envisions walking the familiar streets, inhaling the intimate scents of spices and jasmine, embracing his family after years of separation, and contributing to the rebuilding of his war-torn city.

"I want to be part of its rebirth," he said, already considering how he can contribute to Syria's economy after he returns. "Maybe I will open a workshop in Damascus. I may share my skills and create jobs."

Omar said his heart will always hold a special place for Egypt. "I will never forget the kindness I have experienced here. This is my second home, and I will always cherish it."

Omar is particularly grateful for the opportunities he has been given in Egypt, where he felt welcomed and supported from the moment he arrived. He credited Egypt for allowing him to live and work freely, build a life and a career, and integrate into the society.

"Egypt gave me a chance to rebuild my life. I was able to live like any other Egyptian, with no restrictions, and for that, I am eternally grateful," he said, with a touch of warmth in his voice.

