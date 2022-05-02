Syrian soldier killed in shelling of Idlib: Russian reconciliation centre

One Syrian soldier was killed and another was injured in an attack carried out by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Syrian province of Idlib, the deputy head of the Russian centre for the reconciliation of warring parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said.

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone four times in the past 24 hours, Zhuravlev told reporters on Sunday, adding that another attack took place in Latakia.

"In the province of Idlib, as a result of artillery shelling carried out by terrorists from the Fatterah region at the positions of government forces in the area of the settlement of Mellajah, one Syrian soldier was killed, one was injured," Zhuravlev said.

In March, Zhuravlev said that militants of Albanian and Caucasus origin from the non-government controlled Syrian province of Idlib were headed to Europe to take part in hostilities in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)



