Syrian transitional govt talks with ousted officials to transfer power

Damascus, Dec 11 Syrian ministers from the newly formed transitional government met with members of the ousted Bashar al-Assad's administration to organise the transfer of state institutions and ensure the continuity of public services, according to the Syrian national TV.

Mohammad al-Bashir, the Prime Minister overseeing the transitional government, said his cabinet, composed of ministers from the transitional government, has been tasked by the general leadership to manage Syria's affairs until March 2025, during which the transitional government aims to assume control of ministries, reintroduce employees to their posts, and restore essential services across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our responsibility is to maintain security, protect the integrity of institutions, and prevent the fragmentation of the state," al-Bashir told reporters. "We want to ensure that Syrians receive the services they deserve during this interim phase until a new government is formed that meets the aspirations of Syrian society."

Al-Bashir underscored the need for cooperation from outgoing ministers, particularly in handing over files and responsibilities.

"We hope the ministers from the deposed regime will assist their successors," he said, emphasising that a smooth transition is crucial to delivering uninterrupted public services to the Syrian people.

