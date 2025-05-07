Syria's diplomatic outreach unfolds as it grapples with internal unrest

Damascus, May 7 As Syria's new leadership ramps up diplomatic efforts with visits to world capitals, it finds itself simultaneously confronting a deepening sectarian crisis at home, posing a critical test of its capacity to govern a fractured country.

Interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's arrived in Paris on Wednesday, marking his first official trip to a European nation since assuming office after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

According to Syria's state-run SANA news agency, al-Sharaa will discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron reconstruction efforts, cooperation in energy and aviation sectors, regional security challenges, and particularly the Israeli airstrikes that have increasingly targeted Syrian military installations.

This diplomatic outreach comes on the heels of foreign affairs chief Asaad al-Shibani's visit to the United States, where he raised Syria's new flag at the United Nations and engaged with senior US officials. Both visits signal the new government's bid to break the international isolation Syria has endured, and to attract investment and support for the country's economic revival.

Yet, as Syria seeks international recognition and aid, its internal stability is unraveling under the weight of resurgent sectarian tensions, particularly involving the Druze minority in the southern region, Xinhua news agency reported. The recent wave of violence in Jaramana, Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, and parts of Sweida has left over 100 dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

Clashes between local Druze fighters and pro-government forces erupted following the circulation of an audio recording, which was attributed to a member of the Druze community and contained remarks considered offensive to Islam.

The government has responded with a heavy security presence and negotiations with local leaders. While a ceasefire was brokered in Jaramana, tensions lasted longer in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya and Sweida, where calls for international intervention from Druze religious authorities have added a dangerous international dimension to the crisis.

Israel, which has a Druze population of its own, has warned it may take action to protect Druze communities in Syria, and has already launched multiple airstrikes on Syrian military targets in recent days.

The crisis has revived concerns about Syria's vulnerability to fragmentation.

Syrian political analyst Mohammad Nader al-Omari argues that the recent events reflect what he calls "explosive mines" that could unravel Syria's territorial unity.

"There are serious risks to national cohesion that cannot be ignored," al-Omari wrote on Facebook, warning against "external manipulation" and internal fragmentation.

Against this backdrop, Syria's National Building Movement has issued a statement urging an immediate halt to sectarian violence, the disarmament of local militias, and the launch of a comprehensive national dialogue.

The party called for the drafting of a transitional constitution, the formation of an inclusive government, and a judicial process for transitional justice.

"This moment requires political courage and a commitment to justice, participation, and equal citizenship," the statement read.

Observers warn that without inclusive governance and a credible national reconciliation process, Syria risks sliding back into chaos.

"There is no external solution to Syria's problems," al-Omari noted. "It must come from within, and it must begin with dialogue, accountability, and healing," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor