Syria's interim FM says maiden visit to Saudi Arabia 'historic'

Damascus, Jan 3 Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Friday described his just-concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, his first official trip abroad in his current capacity, as "historic".

In a series of posts on social media platform X, al-Shaibani said that during the visit, he presented to the Saudi side Syria's "national vision" of forming an inclusive government that embraces all segments of the Syrian population based on "partnership and competence," and voiced the Syrian administration's intent to launch an economic development initiative to attract foreign investment, forge strategic partnerships, and improve living conditions.

He said he also highlighted Syria's potential to "play a positive role" in the region, cooperating with Arab neighbors on joint policies to bolster security and economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry wrote on X that during a meeting between Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and al-Shaibani, they discussed "the latest developments in Syria and efforts to address them," as well as "ways to support everything that contributes to achieving a prosperous future of security, stability, and prosperity for Syria and its people."

"The discussions also focused on preserving Syrian state institutions, enhancing their capabilities, and restoring Syria to its rightful place in the Arab and Islamic worlds," it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi minister "reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for everything that would achieve Syria's security and stability while preserving its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," it said.

Al-Shaibani's maiden overseas visit, which began late on Wednesday as he landed at Riyadh's international airport, came as Syria navigates a sensitive political transition following the downfall of the previous government on December 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot also arrived in Damascus on Friday for high-level talks with Syria's interim administration, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This marks one of the most significant Western diplomatic visits since the downfall of the previous government.

In remarks reported by local media outlets such as al-Watan Online and Syria TV, Baerbock said the EU sees potential for "a new political relationship with Syria," emphasising that Syrians now have "an opportunity to reclaim their country's destiny after the painful Assad era."

She added that Germany wanted to back the new administration in achieving "a comprehensive and peaceful transition of power" and aid with reconstruction.

Barrot, for his part, underscored a commitment to bolstering Syria's path to stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We aim to enhance a peaceful transition that benefits both the Syrian people and regional security," said the French minister.

The two officials are set to meet with al-Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Since December 8, several Arab and Western diplomatic delegations, including Americans, have visited Syria and met with the new authorities.

On Wednesday, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi had emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation and efforts for development and stability in Syria and the region.

During a phone conversation with Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Albusaidi reiterated Oman's unwavering support for the Syrian people.

He highlighted Oman's commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, according to Oman News Agency.

The ministers also discussed the historical ties between the Omani and Syrian peoples and ways to enhance them.

