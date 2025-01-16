Syria's interim Foreign Minister wraps up Turkey visit

Ankara, Jan 16 A high-ranking Syrian delegation, led by interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, wrapped up a landmark visit to Turkey this week, signaling a thaw in relations after more than a decade of estrangement.

The visit marked al-Shibani's first official trip to Turkey, reflecting a shift in the bilateral dynamic following the recent change in Syria's leadership. Relations had soured during the Syrian conflict, with Turkey backing opposition forces against the government of Bashar al-Assad.

In meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, both sides struck an optimistic tone. Fidan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and expressed support for the country's reconstruction efforts. Al-Shibani described the talks as an opportunity to "forge a new history" between the two neighbours.

Analysts see the visit as a significant move in recalibrating regional alliances. Batu Coskun, a non-resident fellow at TRENDS Research & Advisory, told Xinhua news agency the visit underscores "burgeoning strategic cooperation" as Turkey pursues a "comprehensive security strategic relationship" with Damascus.

Coskun also noted that Syria's new administration appears intent on rebuilding ties with Ankara while fostering stronger relations with Gulf nations.

Energy cooperation emerged as a focal point during the talks, with discussions on potential Turkish involvement in electricity transmission projects to alleviate Syria's power shortages. Further Turkish delegations may visit Damascus to explore reconstruction opportunities.

Turkey, currently hosting nearly three million Syrian refugees, has expressed hopes for their eventual return. With its geographic proximity and infrastructure capabilities, Turkey is well-positioned to play a key role in Syria's post-conflict rebuilding.

Despite signs of rapprochement, challenges loom. Clashes continue in northern Syria between Turkish-backed groups and the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Al-Shibani sought to reassure Ankara, emphasising that Syria's new leadership is committed to ensuring no threats to Turkey arise from its territory.

Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, said Turkey's significant "soft power" in Syria could be leveraged to expand its influence as ties improve.

Syria's change of government last month has spurred a flurry of diplomatic activity. Turkish and Qatari delegations have visited Damascus, while al-Shibani has embarked on trips to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan. These efforts aim to rebuild ties with regional powers and advocate for the lifting of Western sanctions.

Turkey, which severed diplomatic relations with Damascus in 2011, has voiced support for a peaceful transition in Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to back the new Syrian administration in establishing state structures and drafting a new constitution.

