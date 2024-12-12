Damascus [Syria], December 12 : Mohammed al-Bashir, Syria's new transitional Prime Minister, said that the religious rights of all people will be guaranteed, as per Al Jazeera.

Bashir told Italian Corriere della Sera daily that "the rights of all people and all sects in Syria" will be guaranteed, Al Jazeera reported.

"Mine is an appeal to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has earned its pride and dignity. Come back," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia wants to see Syria quickly "stabilised", slamming Israel's strikes on the country and the creation of a "buffer zone" along the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, as per Al Jazeera.

"The strikes, the actions in the Golan Heights and the buffer zone hardly contribute to the stabilisation of the situation in the already destabilised Syria," Al Jazeera quoted Peskov as saying.

He also said Russia was in contact with the new Syrian leadership over the fate of Russia's military bases in the country. "This is necessary since our [military] base and diplomatic mission are there," Peskov said, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran's Khamnei assured that the occupied Syrian territory will be liberated.

"Occupied Syrian territory will be liberated by brave Syrian youth. Do not doubt that this will happen, and the US will be ejected from the region by the 'axis of resistance'," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that they will open an embassy there soon.

Israel and Syria's war that ended the 1974 war, known to Israelis as the Yom Kippur War and to Arabs as the October War, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says her country will provide an additional 8 million euros (USD 8.4m) in humanitarian aid for Syria, increase its presence in the country and make State Minister Tobias Lindner its representative there.

