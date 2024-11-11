"System glitch" leads to VPN disruption across Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], November 11 : Internet users across Pakistan faced disruptions in accessing virtual private networks (VPNs) over the weekend, impacting both fixed broadband and mobile data connections, Dawn reported.

The report stated citing industry sources, that an "issue with the system" temporarily affected VPN connectivity. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has yet to comment on the matter, with its spokesperson not responding to inquiries on Sunday.

Since the government banned the social media platform X in February, VPN use has grown among users who rely on it to bypass local restrictions. Earlier this year, prolonged internet disruptions also led many to use proxy networks.

Over the weekend, unconfirmed social media reports suggested that the PTA might have banned certain VPNs; however, authorities attributed the disruption to a "brief" glitch in the system rather than any official restriction.

"We have been told by officials that access to VPNs was briefly disrupted for 30 minutes to an hour due to a glitch in the system," an industry insider told Dawn, emphasising that the disruption was short-lived.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors internet disruptions, confirmed complaints from users of VPN Unlimited, with reports peaking at 6:15 pm, and Tunnelbear users logging issues as late as 7:29 pm, reported Dawn.

Enterprises with registered VPNs also experienced connectivity issues, according to two industry sources. PTA has previously asked businesses, including software houses, call centres, freelancers, and foreign missions, to register their VPNs and IP addresses with the authority to maintain "uninterrupted" service during any network disruption.

In a statement issued in September amid complaints of slow internet speeds, PTA emphasised its commitment to supporting the tech industry, noting that "IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses, business and IT companies."

Since 2020, more than 20,000 VPNs and IP addresses have reportedly been registered, according to Dawn.

Digital rights advocate Farieha Aziz criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the interruptions, stating, "It's completely arbitrary, disrupting everyday life and work and no one in the PTA and government has yet given a straight answer."

Another activist, Usama Khilji, expressed concerns that such disruptions align with "the state's plans to clamp down on VPNs" and warned that these actions could adversely affect sectors reliant on VPNs, particularly in finance and tech.

