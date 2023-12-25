Tabu shares picture from house party, calls Farah Khan ‘the saviour’

Mumbai, Dec 25 Bollywood actress Tabu, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Crew’, has shared a picture from her party. She called choreographer Farah Khan, the saviour of ‘Andheri social life’.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a picture from a cosy house party. She wrote in the caption: “The saviour of the Andheri social life always @farahkhankunder Clicking the best pictures Suitable @ishaankhatter. Love is @iamhumaq. Savage Sikander @sikandarkher Nora ka noor @norafatehi.”

Tabu is currently soaking the colours of the holiday season as a few days ago, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and wondered how soon 2023 went by. She wrote in her Instagram Story: “How quickly this year went by.” She also asked fans, How many people are saying this? Hands up."

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Khufiya’ in which she essayed th role of an operative at Research & Wing Analysis. ‘Khufiya’ is a spy thriller written, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

