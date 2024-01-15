Tahir Raj Bhasin: It was a dream for me to be a hero

Mumbai, Jan 15 For actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, his hit series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ made him realise his dream of playing the quintessential Hindi film hero on screen.

He said: “As someone who doesn’t have any connection in the industry, it was a dream for me to be a hero in a project and headline a film or a series on my shoulders.

“I’m truly grateful to director Siddharth Sen Gupta and the entire team of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for seeing the fire in me and for trusting me to be a front-footed hero.”

He added: “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein enabled me to entertain people as the quintessential hero who could romance, who could step up and fight when needed and also be the person who triggered all major plot points!”

“For someone who has idolised the silver screen heroes, this was a moment that is still indescribable for me. I’m indebted to this project and the perception it created for me with its resounding success.”

The actor further said that having a hit film or a series is always a big plus because destinies are written and rewritten with every release.

“I’m thrilled about how Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has opened so many doors for me. I’m happy that I could entertain people and that the response and appreciation for my work and the show was so unanimously positive. It was a stepping stone for me to achieve greater heights.”

"The success of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein inspired me to diversify and experiment more on screen and I got more offers to be the hero in projects!” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor