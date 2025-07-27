Taipei welcomes Aus-UK Joint Statement rejecting any attempt to alter "status quo" in Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], July 27 : Taiwan has expressed deep appreciation to senior ministers from Australia and the United Kingdom for their firm stance on safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposing any unilateral attempt to alter the "status quo," the Taipei Times reported.

According to the Taipei Times, the statement followed the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) held in Sydney on Friday, hosted by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles, with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey in attendance.

The joint AUKMIN statement underscored the "critical importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait", urging the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues through dialogue, not force or coercion. The ministers also raised "concern at China's destabilising military exercises around Taiwan," the Taipei Times reported.

The ministers recognised Taiwan's global contributions and reaffirmed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organisations, particularly where statehood is not required, or as an observer. They also pledged to deepen ties with Taiwan across economic, scientific, technological, and cultural spheres, according to the Taipei Times.

In response, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung on Saturday thanked Australia and the UK for their principled support, saying both nations are like-minded democratic partners that uphold freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Lin emphasised that global support for stability in the Taiwan Strait has become a broad consensus, according to the Taipei Times.

Separately, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also welcomed a delegation from the Patriots for Europe Group in the European Parliament, who visited Taiwan from Sunday to Friday. Delegation leader Anders Vistisen and members, including Antonio Tanger Correa and Georg Mayer, engaged with Taiwanese officials, civil society, and think tanks, the Taipei Times reported.

The group discussed Taiwan-EU relations, Indo-Pacific security, and Taiwan's role in democratic development. Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu emphasised the need for democracies to unite against China's intimidation and economic coercion, the Taipei Times noted.

Taiwan, MOFA concluded, will continue expanding cooperation with global democratic allies to strengthen a rules-based international order and protect shared values.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor