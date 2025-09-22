Taiwan arrests 4 Chinese nationals in high-seas drug bust, says report

Taipei [Taiwan], September 22 : In a major drug interdiction operation, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) apprehended four Chinese nationals and seized a large quantity of narcotics weighing over 700 kg, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Monday.

According to CNA, the operation took place on September 13 during a joint surveillance mission conducted by the CGA's Southern Sector Flotilla, the 4th Offshore Flotilla, and the 11th Coastal Patrol Corps.

Officers intercepted a suspicious fishing vessel, initially flying the Republic of China (Taiwan) flag, approximately 128 nautical miles southeast of Cape Maobitou in Pingtung County's Hengchun Township.

According to reports, the CGA stated that the vessel had disabled its automatic identification system, raising immediate red flags. When ordered to halt for inspection, the ship attempted to flee, prompting a high-speed maritime chase. CGA footage obtained by CNA revealed that during the pursuit, the vessel zigzagged to evade capture and even rammed one of the patrol boats.

CNA reported that officers managed to intercept and board the ship, which was later identified as the Cambodian-registered YAMA68. Hidden within a concealed compartment, they discovered 48 bags of illicit substances. CNA reported that the haul included approximately 209.3 kilograms of heroin (10 bags), 472.39 kilograms of cannabis (36 bags), 18.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 18.3 kg of nimetazepam, a powerful sedative.

Deputy Chief Hsu Che-li of the CGA's Tainan Reconnaissance Brigade told CNA that the YAMA68 appeared to be headed toward the Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea. Authorities suspect the vessel was planning to rendezvous with another ship at sea to transfer the drugs before they could reach Taiwan's domestic market.

The report said that the four individuals on board, the captain and three crew members, all Chinese nationals, have been detained on charges related to violations of Taiwan's Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act. According to CNA, they are currently being held incommunicado as the Tainan District Prosecutors Office conducts a formal investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor