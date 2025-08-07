Taiwan attends Hiroshima Peace Ceremony for first time in 80 Years

Hiroshima [Japan], August 7 : Taiwan participated in Hiroshima's annual peace memorial ceremony for the first time on Wednesday, with its top envoy to Japan attending alongside representatives from 120 countries to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing, Focus Taiwan reported.

Lee Yi-yang, head of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association in Tokyo, was among the special guests invited by the city of Hiroshima to the solemn event at Peace Memorial Park. Around 55,000 people attended, including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, to honour the victims and survivors of the world's first use of a nuclear weapon, Focus Taiwan noted.

The inclusion of Taiwan marks a historic milestone. It is the first time Taiwan has been officially invited since the ceremony's inception in 1947. Lee and his wife also paid respects the day before the ceremony by laying a wreath at the park's memorial site, according to Focus Taiwan.

Speaking to Focus Taiwan after the event, Lee called the experience "extremely meaningful," emphasising that Taiwan's participation sends a message of peace and unity. "The most important lesson is for people everywhere to remember and reflect on the history and suffering caused by war," he said.

Before the ceremony began, Lee was seen briefly speaking with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass. This symbolic interaction reflected Taiwan's broader engagement with the international community during an event historically closed to countries without official diplomatic ties to Japan, Focus Taiwan reported.

Taiwan's past exclusion was largely attributed to pressure from the People's Republic of China, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory. However, according to Japanese media cited by Focus Taiwan, Hiroshima city officials felt that this year's 80th anniversary was a fitting moment to uphold the "spirit of Hiroshima," one of peace, coexistence, and human dignity, by including Taiwan.

In 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, respectively, resulting in hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths. Japan surrendered shortly after, ending World War II.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to Japan for allowing Lee to attend, and confirmed that he will also be present at the upcoming Nagasaki peace ceremony on August 9. According to Focus Taiwan, Nagasaki's mayor had initially excluded Taiwan from the guest list but reversed the decision following public criticism, allowing Taiwan to take part in both historic commemorations.

