Taiwan: Bei City police conduct anti-robbery drill at annual checkpoint, simulating gangsters breaking into bank

Taipei [Taiwan], January 28 (ANI/CNA): The Spring Festival is approaching, and the Bei City Police is trying to increase the vigilance of financial industry players. The police responded to the roundup and conducted various anti-robbery drills. The Xinyi Police Station simulated a gangster's investment fraud and robbed a bank with a gun. The Zhongzheng No. 1 Police Station simulated a time-travel drama robbery to increase the publicity effect.

The Xinyi Branch of the Taipei City Police Department issued a press release today stating that most people often need to withdraw large sums of money before the Spring Festival, and financial institutions are vulnerable to criminals due to their popularity in cash transactions. In order to prevent gangsters from taking the opportunity to rob, on the 24th, the municipal branch of China Trust Bank under its jurisdiction jointly carried out a self-defense group anti-robbery drill and interception and round-up of financial institutions.

Xinyi Police Station pointed out that the plot of the exercise was that the gangster was defrauded for investing in virtual currency. In order to solve the sudden loss of funds, the four gangsters actually discussed robbing the bank to make up for the loss. They first drove to the bank in a group, and three people entered and pretended to be While handling business, another person was on standby in the car to respond. The gangster carried a handbag containing weapons and masks and changed clothes in the elevator. Then he went to the bank counter with a long gun and robbed him. After he succeeded, he quickly evacuated the scene.

After receiving the report, the police immediately rushed to the scene. In addition to quickly arresting the two robbers, the other two accomplices were also intercepted and rounded up by the online police during their escape.

Xinyi Police Division Chief Chen Jiongzhi said that the purpose of this drill is to strengthen the ability of police officers to integrate online police forces, quickly arrive in place, and immediately intercept criminals when encountering major criminal cases. At the same time, the public is reminded that if there is a major criminal case before the Spring Festival, If you need a certain amount of cash, you can apply for police assistance in protecting banknotes. Financial institutions can also proactively assist in notifying the police to implement banknote protection.

The Taipei City Police Department's Chung Cheng 1st Branch stated that due to its proximity to the North Gate of the famous historic site in Taipei City, it has recently held an anti-fraud and financial institution anti-robbery drill with the cooperative bank branch in the jurisdiction. The theme of the anti-robbery drill was combined with fake feelings and real fraud. This ensures the safety of financial institutions and people's lives and property.

The Zhongzheng No. 1 Police Station pointed out that the content of the exercise was to simulate three members of a criminal group dressed in ancient costumes who colluded to commit separate robberies and defraud due to lack of money. Among them, a beautiful woman in ancient costumes used emotional fraud to defraud the victims into withdrawing money from the bank counter, while holding antique props. Two "male mahjong gangsters" armed with pistols and wearing Chinese mahjong hoods broke into a bank and robbed the bank. The drill process was realistic and interesting, attracting the attention of many people and effectively improving the publicity effect.

The police stated that through the situation simulation drill, they hope to raise the awareness of financial operators and employees about their own safety, and improve their ability to detect suspicious people and vehicles around business premises. (ANI/CNA)

