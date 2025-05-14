Taiwan bolsters air defence preparedness, test fires Land Sword II

Taipei [Taiwan], May 14 : In line with bolstering air defence preparedness, Taiwan conducted the live fire debut of Land Sword II, said the Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday.

The details of the Surface-to-Air Missile System were provided in a post on X.

As per the MND, Land Sword II possesses the capability of countering varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the protection of the force.

In the visuals shared by the MND, the live-firing of the Missile System could be seen, with videos showcasing the its launch.

"Land Sword II makes its live fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy", MND wrote on X.

This development follows after Taiwan had conducted its first live-firing of the American-supplied high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) at a base in Pingtung County on Monday, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, the drill was carried out by the Taiwan Army's 58th Artillery Command, which was held at the Jiupeng Base in Manjhou Township.

It further noted that the HIMARS can be equipped with one pod containing six 227mm rockets or a single Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) with a range of up to 300 kilometres.

In total, 33 rockets were fired, with 11 launch vehicles each firing three rounds. The military, however, did not provide any details on how the drills went, Focus Taiwan reported.

Colonel Ho Chih-chung, the 58th Artillery's deputy commander, said the US supplier also sent its personnel to the site to assist with any technical issues during the live-fire exercise.

As per Focus Taiwan, Taiwan has purchased 29 HIMARS from the United States, and the first shipment of 11 was delivered in 2024. According to a Ministry of National Defence report submitted to the Legislative Yuan in March, the second batch of 18 HIMARS is scheduled to be delivered next year instead of 2027 as was originally planned.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) also shared images of the HIMARS test-firing in a post on X.

MND wrote on X, "#HIMARS debuts in #Taiwan, showcasing rapid deployment and next-generation strike capabilities."

These developments become significant as China continues its activities in the Taiwan Strait.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 35 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official ships operating around Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally.

