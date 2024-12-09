Taiwan boosts defence readiness amid Chinese warship movements

Taipei [Taiwan], December 9 : Taiwan's military launched war-preparedness drills on Monday following reports that Chinese warships and coast guard vessels had entered the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific for extended missions.

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) issued a statement confirming the manoeuvres, noting that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had designated seven areas east of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces as temporary airspace reservations until Wednesday. These areas are typically designated for exclusive use during specific periods.

In response to the PLA's activities, the MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations across the island and is closely coordinating with the Coast Guard Administration to implement appropriate countermeasures.

Security officials, citing both local and international sources, have suggested that China's military actions may be in response to US stopovers during President Lai Ching's recent tour of Taiwan's South Pacific allies.

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital. This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

Although the US and many other countries do not officially recognise Taiwan as a separate state, adhering to the One China policy to maintain relations with Beijing, Taiwan has maintained informal ties with numerous countries and receives arms support from the US to bolster its defence.

Recently, tensions have risen due to increasing Chinese military activity near Taiwan and concerns over Taiwan's growing international support, especially amid China's broader ambitions in the Asia-Pacific region. This ongoing issue remains one of the most sensitive and potentially destabilising conflicts in international relations, with significant implications for both regional and global security.

