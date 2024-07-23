Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, Defence Ministry says forces ready to continue drills

Taipei [Taiwan], July 23 : Despite the looming threat of Typhoon Gaemi making landfall on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has assured that the armed forces are fully prepared to face the storm while moving ahead with their scheduled annual war games Han Kuang exercises.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (ROC) took to its official X handle and said, "Typhoon Kaemi approaches. ROC Armed Forces are ready to respond the potential disasters and continue our drills."

It added, "If Penghu's weather is safe for drills, we will have a live broadcast at tomorrow morning at 05:30. Welcome, join us."

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of National Defence had said, "ROC Armed Forces have set up contingency runway, conducted tactical manoeuvre for force protection. As a typhoon approaches, we will continue our drills while ensuring our safety."

Notably, Typhoon Gaemi is expected to make landfall on Wednesday on the northeastern coast of the island, along with strong winds and heavy rainfall, Taiwan's weather administration said, according to VOA.

Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters that "the impact of the typhoon" on the east coast has prompted the military to cancel some air and sea exercises, VOA reported.

The Han Kuang exercises are pivotal for Taiwan's defence strategy, encompassing both live-fire drills and computerised simulations designed to enhance combat readiness amidst regional tensions.

Earlier in the day, thousands of reservists across Taiwan reported for duty as the nation commenced the live-fire phase of its largest annual military exercises, Han Kuang, Focus Taiwan reported.

The drills, coordinated by the Ministry of National Defence's Joint Operations Command Centre, kicked off at 6 am on Monday, marking the 40th edition of the event.

Reservists were deployed to critical locations nationwide as part of the exercises. In Taoyuan, personnel gathered at Hou Tsou Elementary School, where they began a rigorous refresher training programme aimed at defending Taoyuan International Airport, a vital infrastructure identified for anti-landing drills in potential cross-strait conflicts.

Hou Tsou Elementary School is strategically located near Taoyuan Airport and Zhuwei Beach, areas deemed vulnerable to PLA landing operations, noted defence analyst Chen Kuo-ming, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

