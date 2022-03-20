Taiwan calls on China to ensure peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

Taiwan on Saturday called on China to help maintain peace, stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Presidential Spokesperson Xavier Chang said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific are the common responsibilities of all regional nations, reported Taiwan News.

Earlier in a video call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, Biden reiterated his commitment to Taiwan and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Chang said that regional peace and stability is the "common expectation" of the international community. Even China, as a member of the region, should also shoulder part of this responsibility, he said.

Chang also called on China to join the international community in putting an end to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine and make more efforts to help resolve disputes peacefully, reported Taiwan News.

The presidential spokesperson said that Taiwan will continue to work closely with like-minded countries, including the US, to jointly contribute to global and regional peace and stability and prosperity, including working with the international community to continue supporting Ukraine.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

( With inputs from ANI )

