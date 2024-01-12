Taiwan calls on global community to thwart China's interference in democratic nations' polls

Taipei City [Taiwan], January 12 : Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jaushieh Joseph Wu, called on the global community to be aware of and thwart China's attempts to intervene in democratic nations' elections, a local weekly newspaper reported.

Speaking in Taipei City during a pre-election media briefing for international journalists ahead of the January 13 presidential and legislative elections, Minister Wu highlighted the urgency of recognising and preventing China's interference tactics, according to Taiwan Today.

The minister warned that China is using Taiwan as a testing ground for election intervention and explained China's various interference tactics.

He cited examples, emphasising China's reliance on mixed methods such as military threats, political propaganda, economic coercion, and cyber and disinformation warfare. The objective is to manipulate public opinion, framing elections as a choice between war, peace and prosperity.

With over 40 democratic elections worldwide in 2024, Minister Wu expressed concerns that China might apply its gained experience from subverting Taiwan's elections to influence other democratic nations, as reported by Tawian Today.

He called for global collaboration to counter China's attempts to manipulate public opinion in elections.

Responding to media queries, Wu stated that Taiwan is open to peaceful dialogue with China on non-political preconditions. However, he highlighted China's persistent use of grey zone tactics. Regardless of election outcomes, both Taiwan and the international community share a consensus on maintaining cross-strait peace and stability.

Addressing the economic impact of the elections, Wu emphasised Taiwan's adherence to market mechanisms.

He noted that many Taiwanese businesses have redirected investments away from China, resulting in a significant decrease in Taiwan's overall investment there, down to around 10 per cent from its peak of 80 per cent.

Simultaneously, Taiwan has actively fostered economic and trade relations with other nations, accelerating through corporate investments, factory establishments, and bilateral agreements, Taiwan Today reported.

