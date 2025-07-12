Taiwan conducts live explosive Han Kuang drills along Tamsui River to block Chinese PLA amphibious assault aimed at capital

Taipei [Taiwan], July 12 : Taiwan's Armed Forces staged a powerful demonstration of military readiness on Saturday, simulating a Chinese incursion via the Tamsui River in New Taipei as part of the annual Han Kuang exercises, Focus Taiwan reported. The high-intensity drill featured live C4 explosive detonations and riverine blockades, sending a clear message to Beijing amid escalating threats of invasion from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to Focus Taiwan, the Army's 53rd Engineer Group took center stage in the drill, placing combat obstacles and remotely detonating explosives across a strategic stretch of the Tamsui River, a critical entry point to the capital. For the first time, the military publicly demonstrated live explosive deploymentan unprecedented move seen by observers as a necessary deterrent against China's expanding military aggression.

Military analysts say the simulation reflects growing urgency within Taiwan's defense strategy. The Tamsui River, which leads directly into the heart of Taipei, poses a significant risk should China launch a rapid amphibious assault using hovercrafts or unmanned systems. In response, the military established three defensive lines using pontoons, fixed nets, oil barrels, and amphibious equipment, supported by reconnaissance drones and covering fire from the Guandu Area Command.

Chieh Chung, a defense researcher at the Association of Strategic Foresight, told Focus Taiwan that training with live explosives enables the Armed Forces to calculate the optimal density of ordnance needed to neutralise Chinese fast boats and underwater vehiclestools the CCP is known to deploy in gray zone operations and full-scale invasions alike.

Separately, Taiwan's Matsu Defense Command reported a simulated drone threat over Nangan Island. Troops swiftly mobilised to intercept unidentified aerial vehicles, highlighting growing concerns over China's increasing use of drones to test Taiwan's defenses and probe airspace violations.

Focus Taiwan noted that these drills underscore Taiwan's preparedness in the face of China's escalating authoritarianism and military intimidation. With Beijing continuing to threaten democratic Taiwan with force, the Han Kuang exercises are a blunt reminder: Taiwan is ready, willing, and capable of defending its sovereignty.

