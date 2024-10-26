Taiwan conducts night-time live-fire drills amid China tensions

Taipei [Taiwan], October 26, : The Taiwan defence command conducted its inaugural night-time live-fire exercises on Thursday, focused on preparing the military for the potential threat of an invasion by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) under the cover of darkness.

The exercise took place on Thursday evening in the Wide area, located in the southern part of Penghu County on the main island, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to officials from the Taiwan Defence Command, the entire exercise was designed to simulate potential actions by the PLA during a surprise nighttime invasion.

They stated that the drills, which welcomed media attendance, included aerial, naval, and ground simulations in low-light conditions.

The ground operations featured CM-21 armoured vehicles and M60A3 tanks, with soldiers equipped with weaponry and night-vision gear for enhanced visibility. Live ammunition was fired along the beaches to prepare for a possible land assault by the PLA.

In response to a simulated aerial invasion involving unmanned aerial vehicles, the army used flares to illuminate the night sky while firing 120-millimetre mortars into the air.

According to the report, naval simulations included scenarios where the PLA navy might enter Taiwan's waters disguised as fishermen, prompting the army to fire ammunition from land to sea.

In response to the exercises, the Coast Guard Administration notified local fishermen and boat operators about the military drill involving live fire in the waters near Wude.

The report further stated that the drills took place at 18 different locations, with over 32,000 rounds of various types of ammunition being fired.

Army officials stated that the most challenging aspect of firing at night was dealing with sand blown by strong winds, intensified by seasonal northeasterly gusts, as well as the visibility issues posed by nighttime operations.

Earlier this week, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te assured the public of the government's commitment to safeguarding Taiwan's democracy and national security in light of China's extensive military exercises around the island.

He made these statements following a high-level national security meeting prompted by the PLA's announcement of military drills called "Joint Sword-2024B" in the Taiwan Strait and nearby areas, which were labelled a "stern warning" to supporters of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949, but China regards it as part of its territory and maintains that reunification is inevitable, even by force if necessary.

