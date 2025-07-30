Taiwan considers chip ban after South Africa capitulates to Chinese pressure

Taipei [Taiwan], July 30 : Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is considering restricting semiconductor exports to South Africa after the latter unilaterally downgraded Taiwan's representative offices in Pretoria and Cape Town, without prior consultation or bilateral agreement, as reported by the Taipei Times.

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation announced the changes in the Government Gazette last Monday, stating that the "Taipei Liaison Office" in Pretoria had been renamed the "Taiwan Commercial Office in Johannesburg," while the Cape Town office was similarly renamed. Furthermore, both offices were reclassified from diplomatic missions to "international organisations" on South Africa's official website, the Taipei Times reported.

MOFA's Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director-General Philippe Yen Chia-liang condemned the move as a blatant act of political appeasement to Beijing and a violation of the spirit of the 1997 bilateral agreement that allowed Taiwan to maintain a presence in South Africa after diplomatic ties were severed in 1998.

"MOFA expresses deep regret over South Africa bowing to Chinese pressure and ignoring its years-long friendship with Taiwan," Yen stated, as cited by the Taipei Times.

Yen emphasised that this "crude behaviour," done without negotiations or prior notice, severely undermines Taiwan's dignity and sovereignty. In response, MOFA and other government agencies are now weighing economic countermeasures, including a halt to semiconductor exports to South Africa a move aimed at signalling Taiwan's unwillingness to tolerate foreign policy shifts dictated by Chinese coercion, the Taipei Times reported.

Although Taiwan is not a major chip supplier to South Africa, it plays a dominant role in global semiconductor production, and even limited restrictions may serve as a diplomatic warning. The specific types of chips affected and the timeline for implementing the restrictions are still under discussion.

South Africa cited the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, often misused by Beijing, to justify the downgrading, falsely interpreting it as an international consensus that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has exclusive legitimacy over Taiwan. However, MOFA strongly rejected this stance, asserting that the resolution does not address Taiwan's sovereignty or preclude other nations from engaging with it.

"MOFA solemnly urges the South African government to negotiate with Taiwan as soon as possible," Yen said. As of now, no dialogue has been initiated.

Despite mounting pressure, MOFA confirmed that Taiwan's two offices in South Africa remain operational.

