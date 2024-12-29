Taiwan countering Chinese pressure with firm countermeasures and international diplomacy, says MAC Head

Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 : Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has been ramping up its efforts to counter the growing pressure from China since the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te in May 2024, Focus Taiwan (CNA) reported.

Despite continued military drills and Beijing's increasingly aggressive "united front" tactics, the MAC has responded with firm countermeasures designed to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and democratic values.

In an exclusive interview with CNA, MAC head Chiu Chui-cheng outlined the council's strategies in dealing with Beijing's ongoing pressure.

Since President Lai's swearing-in, Taiwan has seen no reduction in China's pressure tactics, which had been escalating during the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen. Much of this pressure has come in the form of military drills in the Taiwan Strait, but it has also involved "united front" activities aimed at influencing Taiwanese public opinion.

Chiu remarked, "China's influence is growing stronger, and many countries are eager to understand how we interact with China." The MAC's response is two-pronged: shielding Taiwan from direct military threats and countering political influence campaigns that seek to undermine Taiwan's democratic system.

A turning point came on June 21, when China introduced a set of legal guidelines targeting advocates for Taiwan's independence. The guidelines, which Chiu described as "extremely broad and overly expansive," threatened severe penalties, including the death penalty, for anyone opposing China's unification policies. In response, the MAC raised its travel advisory to the second-highest "orange" level for China, Hong Kong, and Macao, urging Taiwanese citizens to avoid these regions due to personal safety risks.

The MAC also lodged a formal protest with Chinese authorities, rejecting visits from senior Chinese officials, such as Jin Mei, director of the Shanghai Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office. "Entry would only be granted if the officials would agree to meet with the MAC in a way where we could lodge a protest regarding this matter," Chiu said.

Beyond direct actions, the MAC has worked to strengthen Taiwan's ties with other democratic nations, fostering international support in the face of China's growing influence. Chiu explained that the MAC provides Taiwan's overseas offices with detailed weekly reports on cross-strait relations, offering in-depth analyses of the political situation.

"To build ties with like-minded democratic nations and help them manage their relations with China," he noted, highlighting Taiwan's role in supporting global efforts to navigate China's rise. These reports are shared with Taiwan's diplomatic missions and key allies to further strengthen collaboration.

Tourism is another area where Taiwan faces significant challenges due to China's ongoing travel restrictions. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists made up about a quarter of Taiwan's foreign visitors, but China has imposed a travel ban for over four years. Despite Chinese officials expressing willingness to ease restrictions, conditions have remained politically motivated. Chiu explained, "If China's lifting of the ban touches on political issues or if tourism is used as a form of economic leverage against Taiwan, it would raise significant concerns for the MAC." The MAC remains cautious, wary that easing restrictions could come with unacceptable political strings attached.

Chiu also discussed China's use of "united front" tactics, which aim to exploit internal divisions within Taiwanese society. These efforts involve social infiltration to sway public opinion and create rifts. Chiu noted that some Taiwanese entertainers had echoed Beijing's military threats, with the MAC accusing them of being "pawns in the CCP's united front tactics to intimidate Taiwan."

When asked about comparisons to McCarthyism, Chiu rejected the notion, stating that the MAC's actions are in Taiwan's best interests. "The steps taken by the MAC are in the best interests of Taiwan and would not hurt its people," he affirmed.

To combat these tactics, the MAC has advocated for legislation such as the Anti-Infiltration Act, which aims to defend Taiwan's democracy while educating the public on recognising "united front" strategies, reported CNA.

Chiu emphasised that while banning such activities outright would be the simplest solution, it would undermine Taiwan's democratic values. "It would undermine the principles of freedom and democracy, and disrupt the normal functioning of a constitutional democracy," he explained.

Through these combined efforts, Taiwan continues to defend its sovereignty while navigating the pressures imposed by China. The MAC's approach balances direct diplomatic engagement and the protection of Taiwan's democratic system, ensuring that Taiwan's autonomy remains intact despite external challenges.

