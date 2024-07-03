Taiwan demands release of 6 fishers, fishing vessel held by China

Taipei [Taiwan], July 3 : Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Wednesday demanded China explain the seizure of a Taiwanese fishing vessel and immediately release its crew, Taiwan-based Taiwan News reported.

The Da Jin Man No 88 was boarded and seized by the Chinese coast guard on Tuesday. The CGA said two Taiwanese and three Indonesians were on board, the Taiwan News reported.

CGA Deputy Director-General Hsieh Ching-chin said the agency received a report from the boat owner at 8.14 pm on Tuesday. It was intercepted by two Chinese coast guard ships 43.89 km (23.7 NM) northeast of Liaoluo Port in Kinmen.

The CGA dispatched the PP-10081 and PP-3505 patrol boats to aid the Da Jin Man No 88. The CGA also sent the PP-10039 for assistance.

The PP-10081 was intercepted by three Chinese coast guard ships at 9.14 pm. The CGA demanded the immediate release of the Da Jin Man No 88, but the Chinese coast guard responded by urging them not to interfere.

The CGA detected four more Chinese coast guard ships converging on the scene. The Coast Guard was unable to get the fishing boat released and to avoid escalation decided to pull back.

Hsieh said by 10.30 pm Tuesday, the Taiwanese fishing boat had been taken to Fujian's Port of Weitou by the Chinese coast guard. The boarding location was 20.74 km from Fujian's town of Shenhu within Chinese territorial waters.

Hsieh pointed out that it is currently the fishing moratorium period in China. He said follow-up negotiations with the Chinese side will be handled through the Mainland Affairs Council and the Fisheries Agency.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported (MND) that a total of 22 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan around 6 am (Taiwan local time).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor