Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 22 : Taiwan reported military activity on Monday, detecting 12 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese naval vessels around its territory, Taiwan News reported.

The island nation's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a statement said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been detected in and around Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, in a post on X, said, "12 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

12 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/aOoQVp1o6n— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 22, 2024

Earlier, on Sunday, MND detected 22 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Amid the growing threat, Taiwan, starting Monday, will begin military exercises to test its war-fighting capabilities.

The five-day drill is being held even as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) flew a record number of aircraft close to the island this month. Beijing has also increased the number of naval and coast guard vessels operating next to the self-governed island, which it views as part of its territory.

The incident comes amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, as China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

The increased military activity by China has drawn concerns from international observers and partners of Taiwan.

